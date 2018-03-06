Prada Gets Green Light On Gator Egg Award

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Prada will receive more than 3,000 alligator hatchlings from an alligator egg supplier after a Florida federal judge confirmed an arbitration award in the luxury brand's favor. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga on Tuesday said supplier Caporicci USA Corp. had raised none of the defenses to the award available under the New York Convention, and as such, the court "is obligated to confirm the final award." Issued Jan. 30 in Milan, the award calls for Caporicci to pay Prada SpA more than $600,000 and provide the fashion brand 3,761 alligator hatchlings, which is the number of alligators that it allegedly...

