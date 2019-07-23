NY Officials OK Conditional Pause On Trump Tax Returns

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- New York officials said Tuesday they would temporarily defer any congressional request for President Donald Trump’s state tax returns once a federal judge decides whether to dismiss Trump's attempt to block a state law that could let Congress see his returns. The state's tax commissioner, Michael Schmidt, would be willing to wait for one week before responding to any request for Trump’s tax return information if U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols decides whether he has jurisdiction over Trump’s lawsuit, according to a joint status report filed in the case on Tuesday. Trump's suit is against Schmidt and New York Attorney General Letitia James....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS