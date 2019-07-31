Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice reached a deal to allow Sprint and T-Mobile to merge, but a contingent of states is not on board. Meanwhile, European Union enforcers cleared several deals with conditions and U.K. watchdogs opened several new merger investigations. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from July. Merger Clearance Settlements After months of rumors, the DOJ announced a settlement allowing Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile Inc. to go ahead with their $56 billion tie-up on July 26. The companies agreed to sell Sprint’s prepaid mobile brands and some wireless spectrum to Dish Network Corp. in order to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS