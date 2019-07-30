Ex-USPTO Directors, Judges Back Patent Eligibility Overhaul

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Two former directors of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office joined a pair of retired Federal Circuit chief judges and other prominent figures in signing on to a letter Tuesday urging Congress to pass a law expanding patent eligibility. Former USPTO Directors David Kappos and Todd Dickinson and former Federal Circuit Chief Judges Paul Michel and Randall Rader, along with numerous law professors and others, called on Congress to pass legislation floated earlier this year that would reshape the way patent eligibility is determined. “Congressional reform of patent eligibility doctrine ... is vitally important to sustain U.S. global leadership in innovation,...

