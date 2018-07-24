IRS' Relaxed Rule On Nonprofit Donors Nixed By Mont. Judge

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge has suspended a 2018 Internal Revenue Service rule change that relaxed donor reporting requirements for some nonprofits, saying it did not go through the required notice-and-comment procedures, in a suit originally brought by the state's governor. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's challenge to an IRS rule change on nonprofits' donor reporting requirements argued that the state should have been allowed to comment first. (AP) Revenue Procedure 2018-38 , which said some tax-exempt organizations were no longer required to disclose information on donors to the IRS, violated the Administrative Procedure Act, and the agency must follow proper rulemaking procedures if it...

