5th Circ. Says Insurer Not On Hook For Ice Cream Co. Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- An insurer need not cover the defense of an ice cream company’s former owners in a suit over the sale of the business because of an exclusion in their policy that applied to claims stemming from securities transactions, the Fifth Circuit held.

The ruling by a three-judge panel issued Tuesday affirms a trial court's January 2018 decision in favor of Markel American Insurance Co. Markel policyholders Tom and Julie Gleason, former executives of Oregon Ice Cream LLC, had argued that Markel was required to foot the bill for the lawsuit that buyer OIC Holdings LLC filed against them after they sold...

Case Information

Appellate - 5th Circuit

4110 Insurance

September 12, 2018

