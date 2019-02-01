Huawei Urges Fed. Circ. To Revive Wireless Patent

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has asked the Federal Circuit to revive claims in a wireless technology patent that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board said were obvious, arguing the board combined prior art improperly. The board drew far-fetched connections between pieces of prior art and relied on hindsight when finding six claims of Huawei's patent obvious, the company said Tuesday. The patent had been successfully challenged by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., which has since bowed out of the litigation and been replaced by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. "There is no evidence in the record showing that a person of...

