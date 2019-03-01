ConocoPhillips Says Enviro Review On Point For Oil Probe

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- ConocoPhillips urged an Alaska federal court Tuesday to throw out a challenge from a tribe and environmental groups to the company’s oil and gas exploration this past winter, saying the federal government properly based its review of the planned work on earlier environmental studies of the National Petroleum Reserve. The oil giant, which intervened alongside the Bureau of Land Management in a suit by the Native Village of Nuiqsut, the Natural Resources Defense Council and others, backed the BLM’s contention that the suit’s claims under the National Environmental Policy Act are moot because the winter exploration program ended earlier this year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS