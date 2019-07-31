Simmons To Buy Landmark Bank In $434M Stock Deal

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Simmons First National Company said Wednesday it will acquire the parent company of Landmark Bank in a deal valued at roughly $434 million. Simmons has agreed to take on The Landrum Company in an all-stock transaction that will expand the financial holding company’s presence in the Midwest and Texas, the announcement said. The valuation is based on Simmons' closing stock price as of July 29. Landrum is the parent of Landmark Bank, which has over $3 billion in assets and locations in Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, according to the announcement. The deal, which is expected to close at the end of...

