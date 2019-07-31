Winston & Strawn-Led Fintech SPAC Lands $220M IPO

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn-led blank check company Netfin Acquisition on Wednesday raised $220 million through an initial public offering that will be used to acquire a financial technology business. Netfin Acquisition Corp. said it raised $220 million through a 22 million unit offering priced at $10 per share. Netfin said each unit is composed of one share and one warrant, which entitles the shareholder to buy Netfin shares at $11.50 per share. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol NFINU, and the shares and the warrants will be listed under the symbols NFIN and NFINW, when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS