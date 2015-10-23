EPA Supports Bid To Ditch Clean Power Plan Litigation

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday added its voice to a chorus calling for the D.C. Circuit to formally end litigation over an Obama-era power plant regulation that has been rescinded and replaced by the Trump administration. According to the EPA, because it published the final version of the Affordable Clean Energy, or ACE, rule in the Federal Register on July 8, litigation over the 2015 Clean Power Plan is now moot. The appeals court had stayed the case in 2017 in response to the Trump administration's statements that it would dismantle the CPP to make room for its own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS