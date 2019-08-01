Baker McKenzie Adds State And Local Tax Partner In Calif.

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has brought on a former Reed Smith LLP attorney as a partner in its North America tax practice, the firm said, adding to its depth in state and local tax controversy and planning. Mike Shaikh joined Baker McKenzie on July 15, he told Law360 Thursday. Shaikh said the core of his practice is multistate tax controversy and planning, with a particular focus on the West Coast and California. According to Shaikh, Baker McKenzie's deep expertise in all types of taxes — from local to federal and international — meant the firm was a great fit for him. “Baker McKenzie generally,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS