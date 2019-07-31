Watchdog Guides Pension Funds Under New Antitrust Rules

Law360, London (July 31, 2019, 5:46 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator on Wednesday urged pension plan trustees and advisers to give their views on new guidance to support a shake-up in the U.K. investment management industry after warnings of significant competition concerns in the market. The Competition and Markets Authority ordered a shake-up of the pensions advice sector after a probe found that scheme members are at risk of getting a bad deal due to a lack of competition. The antitrust watchdog has drawn up new rules for investment consultants who advise on £1.6 trillion ($2 trillion) of U.K. pension savings, including forcing them to compete for more business...

