DOJ Settles With Ariz. Bakery Over Immigrant Bias Claims

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An Arizona bakery has agreed to pay $45,000 to settle allegations that it discriminated against foreign workers by setting a higher bar for them to prove their work authorization than it did for those who were U.S. citizens, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. Upper Crust Bakery, which is based in Phoenix, will cough up $45,000 in civil penalties to resolve claims that it only required non-U.S. citizen employees to provide a specific set of papers to prove they could work in the country but did not impose the same requirements on employees with U.S. citizenship, according to the DOJ....

