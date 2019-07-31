Dems Seek Docs Relating To Secret CBP Facebook Group

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings on Monday requested that U.S. Customs and Border Protection hand over documents relating to a secret Facebook group where its agents reportedly joked about the deaths of migrants and created racist and sexist memes. In a letter to acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan, Cummings requested documentation of all postings in the Facebook group, a list of the group's members, communications regarding the group, the agency's social media training materials and the results of internal investigations of CBP employees who were involved. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General has already begun to...

