Judge Inclined To Accept Pause On Trump’s NY Tax Returns

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said Wednesday he was leaning toward adopting a proposal by New York officials to impose a one-week deferral of any congressional request for President Donald Trump's New York tax return information. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said he was inclined to accept the proposal by New York tax commissioner Michael Schmidt and New York Attorney General Letitia James to put the one-week pause in place after he rules on whether to dismiss them from the case. Trump has sued to prevent New York officials from providing Congress with his state tax return information. “I'm leaning at the...

