Logistics Firm Syncreon Files Ch. 15 In Del. With $1.1B In Debt

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- British-based Syncreon Automotive Ltd., an international logistics provider for technology and automotive manufacturers, is seeking Chapter 15 recognition in Delaware after filing for bankruptcy in the United Kingdom last week with plans to reduce its roughly $1.1 billion debt by $625 million. Syncreon, which has more than 14,000 employees and 100 facilities in 20 countries worldwide, according to a company declaration, filed for Chapter 15 recognition in Delaware on Tuesday to protect its U.S.-based assets from creditors as its restructuring moves through an English court. In 2009, the company acquired the Illinois-based logistics business NAL Worldwide Holdings Inc. to expand its...

