Mass. $43.3B Budget Projects 1.4% Rise In Tax Receipts

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The governor of Massachusetts signed a $43.3 billion budget Wednesday that levies no new taxes but projects a 1.4% increase in tax receipts, driven in part by new remote seller sales tax requirements. Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a $43.3 billion budget on Wednesday that didn't contain any new taxes. (AP) H.B. 4000, signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, comes nine days after a compromise spending plan was passed by the Legislature for the fiscal year that began July 1. The bill will adjust the treatment of marketplace facilitators and remote retailers, which must begin collecting and remitting the state’s 6.25% sales...

