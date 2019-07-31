Fed. Circ. Upholds Apple's Win Invalidating IPod Dock Patent

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to invalidate an iPod dock patent, cementing a victory for Apple Inc. The three-judge panel affirmed that Chestnut Hill Sound Inc.'s audio entertainment system patent is obvious in light of prior art. The panel didn't expand on its ruling, which came less than a month after oral arguments. Chestnut, which produces a music-streaming iPod docking station known as "George," had argued that the board misread its claims, leading to the invalidation. But Apple shot back that Chestnut is trying to expand what its patent actually covered, and that...

