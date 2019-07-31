Harvest Health Lands $225M In Financing From Torian Capital

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Harvest Health & Recreation, which operates cannabis facilities across multiple states, has landed up to $225 million in financing from a Torian Capital fund, the Tempe, Arizona-based company announced Wednesday. Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. said the financing will be in the form of three private placement tranches, and Harvest plans to use the new capital to expand its geographic footprint. The loan will be secured by current and future Harvest assets, and the first tranche is expected to close within a month. "We continue to be impressed with Harvest’s industry leading footprint and world-class management team," David Kutcher, chief investment...

