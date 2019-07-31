USPTO Moves Ahead With Plan To Hike AIA Fees By 25%

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office plans to raise the fee to challenge patents in America Invents Act reviews by 25%, according to a notice published Wednesday, hewing closely to a broader proposal to adjust patent fees that raised some eyebrows when it was first announced. A USPTO notice published in the Federal Register calls for a 5% increase in patent fees virtually across the board beginning in 2021. Certain fees, including those for AIA reviews at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, would be subject to higher increases. Addressing the cost for AIA reviews, in particular, the office said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS