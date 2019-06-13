H&R Block Urges 8th Circ. To OK Arbitration In 'No-Poach' Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- An H&R Block seasonal employee in a potential class action over “no-poach” contracts agreed to arbitration of legal disputes as an employment condition, warranting reversal of a lower court's refusal to force arbitration, the company told the Eighth Circuit Wednesday. Melissa Ramsey consented to the arbitration agreement printed in bold on her online job application when she filled it out, the tax preparation company told the court. It was unnecessary for the lower court to require the company to introduce a physical copy into evidence before compelling arbitration because she had to complete the application to get her job, it said....

