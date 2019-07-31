FTD's $18 Million Gifts.com Sale Approved, Others Delayed

Law360, Wilmington (July 31, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt flower and gift retailer FTD Companies Inc. received court approval Wednesday in Delaware for an $18 million sale of its Personal Creations business line — topped by its Gifts.com website — while an auction for its two remaining units was being held in Chicago. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Genna Ghaul of Jones Day said the stalking horse offer from PlanetArt LLC had not been challenged ahead of a planned auction, and that the transaction would preserve the jobs of at least two-thirds of the employees of the Personal Creations business line and would continue most vendor relationships....

