The SEC's Crypto Summer: Inching Toward Clarity

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 11:17 PM EDT) -- Questions remain about how the current regulatory regime applies to digital assets, but lawyers say the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's actions over the past months might offer hints of clarity. Just last week, the SEC issued its second no-action letter for a digital token to the gaming company Pocketful of Quarters, saying the issuance of the platform's blockchain-based token did not trip registration requirements with the commission. The letter, together with the first SEC-approved digital token offering under Regulation A+ obtained by Blockstack earlier in July, starts to fill in some of the blanks around the regulation of digital tokens....

