Chinese Co.'s Exit Ends ITC Probe Into Pickup Truck Bed Tops

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has ended an investigation into folding bed cover systems for pickup trucks after a Chinese importer accused of infringing patents held by two Michigan-based companies agreed to stop selling the products in the U.S. In a Federal Register notice filed Wednesday, the ITC said it would not review an administrative law judge's initial decision terminating the probe into certain bed cover products imported by China-based Changzhou Sunwood International Trading Co. Ltd., one of the companies that Michigan-based Extang Corp. and Laurmark Enterprises Inc. had accused of infringing their truck bed cover patents. Because Sunwood was the...

