8th Circ. Upends Block Of ND Voter Identification Law

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A split Eighth Circuit panel has held that North Dakota was wrongly blocked from demanding that voters provide a current residential address, saying a group of Native Americans hadn't shown the requirement was too burdensome for most people. In a published decision Wednesday, the majority reversed a ruling that enjoined parts of a 2017 state statute requiring proof of a residential address based on concerns about the potential to disenfranchise Native American tribe members, whose communities often don’t assign street addresses. The fact that thousands of tribe members likely couldn’t have met the requirements during the midterm elections wasn’t enough to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS