AVX Can't Shake Greatbatch's $22M Pacemaker Patent Win

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday shot down AVX Corp.’s bid to toss a jury's decision that it must pay medical device maker Greatbatch Ltd. $22 million for infringing three pacemaker patents, rejecting its arguments there was no infringement and the damages theory was flawed. In Wednesday's order, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark said he had already rejected AVX’s infringement arguments at a May 23 hearing, and explained he was also rejecting AVX’s damages theory arguments because there was plenty of evidence to support the jury’s findings, including on price erosion. The evidence at trial reinforced that AVX had wrongly...

