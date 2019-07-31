No Role For Chancery Seen In Life Insurance Catch-22 Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court lacks jurisdiction over a dispute between buyers of corporate-owned life insurance policies and insurers accused of unilaterally amending the policies in a way that allegedly throttles claim payments and bars owner attempts to cash out, according to a decision released Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said the current case involves contract claims and potential cash damages, but none of the equity issues that make up Chancery Court's jurisdiction. He also pointed out that he dismissed as not ready for litigation nearly the same suit involving roughly the same parties in 2014. The dispute dates to 2013, pitting...

