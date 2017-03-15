Financial Adviser Claws Back $2M From Waste-To-Energy Co.

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A waste-to-energy company must pay nearly $2 million in finder's fees it withheld from a financial adviser that hunted down $47 million in financing for two projects, a federal jury in Charlotte, North Carolina, decided Wednesday. The jury found that North Carolina-based Blue Sphere Corp. owes adviser Prassas Capital LLC $1.95 million in unpaid finder's fees after Prassas connected Blue Sphere with a financier that backed projects in North Carolina and Rhode Island. Prassas “substantially” abided by the December 2013 contract between the two and was entitled to an unpaid $1.95 million balance, the jury said. Blue Sphere had already paid...

