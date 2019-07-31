Trump Sanctions Iran's Foreign Minister As Tensions Mount

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Department of the Treasury on Wednesday announced new sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for his assistance to Iran's supreme leader, who was blacklisted by the Trump administration earlier this summer. The move freezing Zarif’s U.S. assets and locking him out of U.S. commercial chains comes after the administration last month announced a round of sanctions against Iran, denying the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, access to U.S. financial resources and penalizing several military leaders after the country shot down a U.S. drone. “Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader, and is the regime’s primary...

