Janssen Gets Third Co. To Put Off Invokana Generic

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Hetero Labs Ltd. has agreed to hold off on its generic version of Janssen's diabetes medication Invokana, putting an end to patent infringement litigation in New Jersey federal court. The Indian drugmaker admitted that the patents covering Invokana are enforceable, so its generic version would infringe, according to a consent judgment signed Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan. This marks the third settlement Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a unit of Johnson & Johnson, has inked to keep its hold on the Invokana market. Janssen licenses the two patents-at-issue from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., which is also part of the litigation...

