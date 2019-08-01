Skechers Investors Challenge 'Unfair' $47.7M Stock Award

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Three investors in global footwear giant Skechers USA Inc. launched a derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday against the company’s directors and key figures, accusing the largely family-controlled business of granting a “grossly unfair and excessive” $47.7 million stock award to three controlling stockholders in 2018. The suit, filed on behalf of the company by the Police & Fire Retirement System of the City of Detroit and individual investors Jennifer J. Fletcher and Robert S. Fannon, accuses Skechers’ nine-member board of breaching their fiduciary duties in connection with their compensation decisions. Among other requests, it seeks return of the...

