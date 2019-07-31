LeClairRyan Attys Seek Exits Amid Uncertain Future

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A mass of LeClairRyan staffers and attorneys are seeking positions at new firms amid rumors of a potential dissolution, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the firm's circumstances. LeClairRyan management has been tight-lipped about its future as it's weathered a wave of departures and other woes, but attorneys connected to the firm are painting a grim picture. According to two former LeClairRyan attorneys, several staffers have been laid off beginning last week and some had been advised that WARN notices were forthcoming. Employers are required by law to provide the notices, which give workers 60 days' advance warning of a mass...

