1st Circ. Won't Rethink Puerto Rico Bondholder Ruling

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has refused to reconsider a ruling preventing Puerto Rico’s special revenue bondholders from collecting billions they are owed during the island’s restructuring, even as one dissenting judge warned the ruling could roil municipal bond markets and called on the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the dispute. In an opinion released Wednesday, the panel broke 4-1 in favor of refusing a request for a new hearing by the full First Circuit and stood by its March decision. That ruling found insurers who stand to lose billions because of Puerto Rico’s refusal to make payments on special revenue bonds tied...

