5th Circ. Backs Hospital's Win In Nurse's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A divided Fifth Circuit has refused to revive a black nurse's suit claiming a Louisiana hospital only gave her a part-time gig and later fired her from that job because of her race, saying the hospital only let her go after she found full-time work elsewhere. A split three-judge panel on Wednesday backed a lower court's summary judgment award in favor of Ruston Louisiana Hospital Co., which does business as Northern Louisiana Medical Center, in LaBrittany Hassen's race bias suit brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. On the termination claim, the panel majority said that she failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS