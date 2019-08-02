Jones Day Adds Vinson & Elkins Antitrust Co-Chair In Texas

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Jones Day's Houston office has snagged the former co-chair of Vinson & Elkins LLP's antitrust practice, a veteran litigator who has represented clients in the health care, energy and chemicals industries, the firm announced Thursday. James A. Reeder Jr. spent three decades at Vinson & Elkins, where he handled antitrust and complex commercial litigation. He joins Jones Day’s business and tort litigation practice. The onetime investment banker clerked with Vinson & Elkins during law school, joined the firm in 1989, made partner in 1997 and has served as co-chair of its antitrust group for the past decade. Just a few weeks...

