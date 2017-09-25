Tribes, Enviros Win Halt To Ariz. Copper Mine

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge handed a victory to tribes and environmental groups by putting the brakes on the proposed Rosemont Copper mine, saying the U.S. Forest Service's "inherently flawed analysis" led the agency to approve plans to dump nearly 2 billion tons of waste in the Coronado National Forest. U.S. District Judge James A. Soto granted summary judgment on Wednesday to the Tohono O'odham Nation, Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Hopi Tribe and environmental groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, in their consolidated suits seeking to block the mine project, which they claimed would harm endangered species such as the jaguar,...

