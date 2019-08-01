Life Sciences Firm Vida Ventures Closes $600M Fund

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Life sciences venture firm Vida Ventures said Thursday it closed its latest fund at $600 million, bringing Vida's total assets under management to about $1 billion. Vida Ventures II LLC was oversubscribed, with investors ranging from Vida team members to endowments, foundations, family offices and individuals, the announcement said. The firm said it will use the funds to continue its investments in life science companies across research and development stages. “Life sciences has become one of the most dynamic industries and a focal point for venture firms,” Vida co-founder Dr. Arie Belldegrun said in a statement. “Vida maintains a unique advantage...

