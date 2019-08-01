Baker Botts Welcomes Wilkie Farr Lawyer to New York Office

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP has added a Wilkie Farr & Gallagher bankruptcy attorney to its New York City restructuring practice, the firm announced Thursday. Baker Botts said Robin Spigel brings more than 20 years of bankruptcy experience to her new role as a partner in the firm’s expanding financial restructuring practice. “Robin’s arrival at the firm could not come at a better time,” Renee Wilm, partner-in-charge of the New York office, said in the announcement. “Robin is a highly experienced practitioner who will enhance the strength of our financial restructuring team at a time of increasing client demand.” Spigel, a graduate of...

