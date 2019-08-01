Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A D.C.-area lawyer who stole cash from the purse of a plane seatmate and a Utah lawyer sanctioned for pressing "unusual" legal theories lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. District of Columbia A veteran immigration lawyer convicted in Korea for stealing from a fellow plane passenger should be disbarred, a District of Columbia disciplinary board said this week. The attorney, Jinhee Kim Wilde, was convicted in absentia in 2007 for stealing a stack of $100 bills from the purse of another woman who was also flying to South...

