Turkish Bros. Aim To Nix Co.'s Bid To Enforce $388M Award

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A pair of Turkish businessmen have urged a Florida federal court to dismiss most claims brought against them by a company seeking to enforce a $388 million arbitral award stemming from a soured deal over chromium ore mining licenses. Mustafa Çevik and his brother Sefa Çevik told the court that the suit filed by the company, Turchrome Krom Madencili Sanay Ve Dis Ticaret Ltd. Sirketi Turkey, is a "shotgun pleading" that improperly seeks to draw in Sefa Çevik even though he was not a party to the arbitration agreement or the International Chamber of Commerce proceedings. The brothers filed separate dismissal...

