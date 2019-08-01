Australia Concerned About Airline's Minority Stake In Rival

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Australia's competition enforcer raised concerns Thursday about Qantas taking an AU$60 million ($41.1 million) minority stake in rival Alliance Airlines earlier this year, but Qantas stood its ground, saying it's just a passive investor and has no plans to decrease its holdings. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission expressed preliminary concerns about Qantas taking a 19.9% stake in Alliance — a deal completed in February that made it the company's largest shareholder. The commission said in a statement that the airlines compete directly for charter flights in certain regions and on routes to important hubs, and that the deal could hurt Alliance's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS