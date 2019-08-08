Ex-Barclays Execs Face New Charges In Qatar Fraud Trial

Law360, London (August 8, 2019, 4:19 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office will be allowed to slap on additional charges against three former Barclays executives facing retrial for conspiracy to commit fraud connected to the bank’s capital raising during the financial crisis, a London judge determined Thursday. A judge has signed off the SFO's request to change its indictment against three former Barclays executives, who are due to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court in October. (AP) Judge Andrew Popplewell signed off the SFO's request to amend its indictment against Barclays’ former Middle East head Roger Jenkins, former wealth boss Thomas Kalaris, and Richard Boath, the bank’s former head of...

