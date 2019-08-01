Ed. Dept. Loan Service Contracts Legal, Says Claims Court

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Education acted legally both when it canceled a student loan debt collection contract solicitation and when it launched a more comprehensive replacement, despite its "far from perfect" procurement processes, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled Wednesday. While "far from procurement paragons," the Education Department's three Next Generation Financial Services Environment solicitations reasonably bundled together debt collection with other student loan services to provide a "cradle-to-grave" approach to loan servicing and would not cause loan servicers to violate debt collection law, Judge Thomas C. Wheeler ruled. "There is no such thing as a perfect procurement, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS