Just Eat Investor Slams £5B Sale Price As Too Low

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Just Eat shareholder Aberdeen Standard Investments on Thursday slammed the planned £4.98 billion ($6 billion) sale of the company to fellow online delivery service Takeaway.com, contending that while there are benefits to the merger the deal price is too low. The pushback is the latest example of a shareholder challenging an announced deal and comes after Takeaway.com NV on Monday agreed to buy U.K.-based Just Eat PLC for 0.097 of a Takeaway.com share. Aberdeen Standard Investments said that it is in favor of a combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com but believes the current deal price — which values each Just...

