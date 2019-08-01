UK Fines Casio $4.5M For Online Piano Pricing Restrictions

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer said Thursday that Casio Electronics Co. Ltd. has been fined to the tune of £3.7 million ($4.5 million) after admitting to implementing a policy designed to restrict retailers from selling digital pianos and keyboards below certain prices online. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Thursday that the fine is the agency's largest yet for this type of offense, known as resale price maintenance, even though it reduced the penalty because Casio cooperated and admitted to the unlawful behavior. Ann Pope, the CMA's senior director for antitrust enforcement, said the authority takes this particular kind...

