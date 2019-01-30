Tougher Asylum Reqs Break With Int'l Law, UN Tells DC Circ.

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees urged the D.C. Circuit Wednesday to uphold a lower court ruling that prevents the Trump administration from raising the bar for victims of domestic abuse and gang violence to qualify for asylum. In an amicus brief, the UNHCR asserted that the Trump administration broke with international norms in reinterpreting standards used to determine whether victims of violence by private actors are eligible for asylum. In particular, the UN took issue with recent U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Department of Justice guidance relating to a decision by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions last...

