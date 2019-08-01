Trump Nixed Executive Order Bid, Guaidó Adviser Says

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has turned down a request to further shield Venezuelan assets following an appellate court ruling allowing Crystallex International Corp. to seize those assets to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award, according to an adviser for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Representatives for Guaidó had asked President Trump for an executive order aimed at protecting the country's U.S. assets, but the request has been turned down "for now," since those assets are already protected through sanctions on Venezuela's national oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, Venezuelan economist Alejandro Grisanti tweeted on Wednesday. The news comes days after the Third...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS