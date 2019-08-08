Blank Rome Adds Ex-Pepper Hamilton Fintech Pro In NY

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP has welcomed aboard the former head of Pepper Hamilton LLP's consumer financial services and bank regulatory practices, adding a partner to its New York office with experience counseling fintech companies on blockchain, digital currencies and cybersecurity. Scott D. Samlin brings experience as a compliance counselor at multinational investment shops, advising clients on mortgage banking and other consumer finance matters and providing regulatory counsel to fintech companies on issues arising from emerging technologies, including cryptocurrencies. "Blank Rome has a world-class consumer financial services team," Samlin told Law360 on Wednesday. "They have dozens of attorneys around the country focused on consumer...

