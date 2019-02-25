Ex-Staffer Questions What Trump Is Hiding About 'Kiss' Video

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- An ex-campaign staffer who has accused President Donald Trump in a lawsuit of kissing her without permission contended Thursday that his bid to block her from seeking additional information about possible video footage of the alleged incident ignores the issues and simply continues underhanded litigation tactics and personal attacks. Alva Johnson, whose suit in Florida federal court also alleges Trump and his 2016 campaign underpaid black female workers, said that the president's response Wednesday to her motion to reopen discovery about the provenance and authenticity of video the defense produced fails to address her concerns about why the video file appears...

